current-affairs Rinku Singh: The Humble Roots of KKR's Over Boundary Specialist On April 9, Rinku became the latest T20 cricketing sensation as he smashed five consecutive sixes against Gujarat Titans when KKR required 28 runs off the last five deliveries. Twenty-five-year-old Rinku Singh almost took the job of a sweeper before following his dream to become a professional cricketer. Find out all about the humble roots of KKR sixed batter. Watch!