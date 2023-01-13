GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
PM Modi flags off Ganga Vilas | Inside the world’s longest river cruise
Moneycontrol News
Jan 13, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST
World's longest river cruise MV Ganga Vilas will set off for its historic journey of 51 days today. It'll travel across Patna, Kolkata, Dhaka and Guwahati. The journey has 50 tourist spots. It's seen as a great boost to Indian tourism.
TAGS:
#Assam
#Bangladesh
#Ganga Vilas
#Indian tourism
#Modi
#Uttar Pradesh
#video
#west bengal
first published: Jan 13, 2023 11:33 am