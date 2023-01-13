 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi flags off Ganga Vilas | Inside the world’s longest river cruise

Moneycontrol News
Jan 13, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST

World's longest river cruise MV Ganga Vilas will set off for its historic journey of 51 days today. It'll travel across Patna, Kolkata, Dhaka and Guwahati. The journey has 50 tourist spots. It's seen as a great boost to Indian tourism.

