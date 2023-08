current-affairs PM Modi Boasts Indian Economy At Red Fort | New Mantra Of Reform, Perform & Transform | Independence Day 2023 In his second tenure's last Independence Day address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the foundation of a developed India by 2047 will be cemented in the next five years. Vowing to keep up his fight against corruption, nepotism, and appeasement, Modi said that his government has weeded out 10 crore fake beneficiaries of welfare schemes, while the seizure of ill-gotten assets jumped 20 times and they followed the mantra of reform, perform & transform.