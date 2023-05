current-affairs PM launches Rs 75 coin: Why has govt come up with the coin? Here is all you need to know Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 released a special commemorative Rs 75 coin to mark the inauguration of the new parliament building. What are the features of the coin? Why has the government come up with this coin? Can you actually use that coin? And how can you access it? We’ll answer all your questions in this video