current-affairs Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto to visit India for SCO meet: Does it change India-Pak ties? Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto will visit Goa on May 4. He will attend the Shanghai Corporation Organisation (SCO) meeting. After years a Pakistani govt diplomat is set to visit India. This visit is seen as significant amid the consistent geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan. But will his visit bring any new development? Watch!