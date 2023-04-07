 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Padma Shri Rasheed Quadri praises PM Modi for the honour | What did he say about BJP?

Moneycontrol News
Apr 07, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST

After being awarded the Padma Shri Shah Rashid Ahmed Qadri from Karnataka’s Bidar told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he had never expected to receive the Padma under the BJP rule. The Prime Minister reciprocated with a namaste and a smile.

