current-affairs Netherlands & Denmark To Send F-16 Jets To Ukraine | Why F-16s Matter To Ukraine In a major boost to Ukraine’s air defense against Russia, the United States has approved sending F-16 fighter jets from Denmark and the Netherlands. The Dutch air force will hand over 42 F-16A/B Mid-Life Update jets to the Ukrainian air force. The Danish air force will transfer an additional 19 F-16A/B MLUs. All 61 F-16s are expected to arrive in Ukraine by early 2024. But how will these F-16s impact the Russia-Ukraine war? Watch to find out.