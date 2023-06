current-affairs Mukesh Ambani, Sundar Pichai, Anand Mahindra and Nikhil Kamat in attendance at PM’s State Dinner The State Dinner at Washington House was a star-studded affair. From Apple CEO Tim Cook to Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani attended the State Dinner at the White House. At the dinner PM Modi and President Biden made toasts. The menu was specially curated by chef Nina Curtis to meet PM Modi’s vegetarian preferences. Watch this video to see the dignitaries that were in attendance.