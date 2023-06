trends Mounting financial worries, layoffs, lawsuits and resignations, Byju's in the eye of the storm Crisis seems to be deepening for Edtech startup Byju's as 3 of its external board members along with Deloitte Haskins & Sells, its auditors have resigned. Reports of financial irregularities and corporate governance lapses have also come to the fore. As per its FY’21 results, Byju’s lost more than Rs 12 crore everyday. But how did the world most valued start-up get here?