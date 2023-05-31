English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    X

    current-affairs

    'Modi Ji Can Explain To God How Universe Works,' Rahul Gandhi's Dig At PM Modi Over Claims On ‘Sengol’ In His Speech In US

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a 10-day tour to the US, made a snide remark over BJP's claims on ‘Sengol’. He made the remarks while he was interacting with the Indian diaspora including activists, academics, and civil society at the University of California under his program “Mohabbat Ki Dukaan”. Addressing the audience in San Francisco, Rahul also said PM Modi "would start explaining to God how the universe works" as some people believe they know everything.

    first published: May 31, 2023 05:14 pm

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows