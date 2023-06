current-affairs Meet India's first trans photojournalist Zoya Lobo | Pride month 2023 In 2019, Transgenders Act was passed. But since then has the objective of it been achieved? Are Trangenders regarded in our community with respect? We spoke to India’s first trans photojournalist Zoya Thomas Lobo. From knowing nothing about cameras to becoming a well-known photojournalist Zoya has come far. But is her work recognized? Is she earning enough to stop collecting from people in trains, & markets? Through this video, we show you the journey of Zoya Thomas Lobo. In this Pride Month, we bring you a series of three episodes where we bring you unique stories of people of the LGBTQ+ community. Stay tuned for more.