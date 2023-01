business Maruti, Mercedes-Benz, Tata Motors, Audi; carmakers increase prices in 2023 | Here's why Are you looking to buy a brand-new car? Well, this video will you all that you need to know about the auto price hikes in 2023. Carmakers have hiked their vehicle prices, since January 1, 2023. Costs are increasing due to the shortage of semiconductors, inflation and to balance the hike in input costs. Apart from this, car loan rates have risen due to RBI repo rate hikes of up to 3 percent. Tune into this video for more details.