current-affairs Madhya Pradesh: A close look at the new liquor policy announced by CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan Madhya Pradesh, a poll-bound state with elections due in December 2023, introduced a new liquor policy to control the consumption of alcohol in the state. Under the new excise policy 'ahatas', or areas for drinking attached to liquor outlets and shop bars, will be closed and also no new shops will be opened. But is there something more behind this move? Watch to find out.