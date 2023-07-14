business Live: PM Modi in France | Chandrayaan-3 launch today | US PPI Data | Newspresso US wholesale prices increased modestly in June. The producer price index (PPI) ticked up by 0.1 per cent last month, after the earlier contraction. Prime Minister Modi arrived in France yesterday for his two-day visit. He will be attending France’s Bastille Day Celebration. Chandrayaan-3 is set to launch today at 2:35pm. The spacecraft will be launched from Sri Hari Kota in Andra Pradesh. Chandrayaan3 is expected to soft land on the moon between 23 and 24 of August. Watch this edition of Newspresso with Stacy Pereira & get the latest updates on news across the world.