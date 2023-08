current-affairs Live: PM Modi gets ceremonial reception in Greece, meets President Katerina Sakellaropoulou PM Narendra Modi finally meets the Greece President Kyriakos Mitsotakis. He is the first Indian minister in 40 years to arrive in Greece for talks with the European country's top leadership to strengthen India's bilateral ties. Modi also met his counterpart Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis. He arrived in Athens on August 25 for a one day visit after the two days of attending the BRICS Summit in South Africa. Watch to know more!