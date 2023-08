business LIVE: India's Q1 GDP growth estimate pegged at 7.9%; Will growth surprise on the upside? | State of the economy India remains one of the fastest growing economies in the world. In the April-June quarter, Indian economy is expected to expand by 7.9%. This indicates that India is expected to witness a healthy growth in the financial year 2023-24. On August 30, US revised its second quarter GDP and expanded at 2.1% as compared to the initial estimate of 2.4%. Catch Nandita Khemka in conversation with Latha Venkatesh, CNBC TV18 ahead of the release of Q1 GDP data.