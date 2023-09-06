trends Live: Crude oil at $90/bbl | India to be Bharat? Japan onto Moon | Newspresso In this brand new edition of Newspresso, these are the stories that you can look forward to. From global dispatch, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un plans to travel to Russia later this month to meet President Vladimir Putin. Kim wants to discuss the possibility of supplying Moscow with weapons for the war in Ukraine. In India, The dinner invite from President Droupadi Murmu to G20 heads of state has brought the Bharat vs India debate to the forefront. While, after India's historic moon mission, Japan has set eyes on the moon. Watch this edition of Newspresso with Moneycontrol’s Stacy Pereira for mote details on top stories across the globe.