business Live: Credit Suisse-UBS| Adani Grp Appoints New Auditor | Musk-Zuckerberg Cage Match | Newspresso Bringing you the latest from the globe on Monday morning; where hundreds of small shareholders in Credit Suisse will file a legal suit over the bank's forced rescue merger with UBS to obtain compensation for their losses. Meanwhile, in India, top news from the business over the weekend was Deloitte resigning as auditor of Adani Group's Port company. This resignation comes weeks after Deloitte raised concerns over the Hidenburgh report. Adani Ports has appointed MSKA Associates as the new auditor. Now, onto everything that is trending, Musk tweeted that, cage-match will be managed by Musk & Zuckerberg's foundations and not the UFC while the live stream will be on X.com and Meta platforms. Watch this edition of Newspresso with Moneycontrol's Stacy Pereira.