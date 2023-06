current-affairs Kylian Mbappe Rejects Contract Renewal With PSG Shortly After Messi’s Exit Kylian Mbappe has said that he has no interest in renewing his contract with Ligue 1 champions, Paris Saint-Germain. The 24-year-old French striker will not trigger his one-year contract extension with PSG next summer. Mbappe’s decision has left the PSG hierarchy stunned with the football club left with the option of either sell the player or let him leave in June 2024.