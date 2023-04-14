trends Kolkata Metro Runs Below River Hooghly | Trial Run Of India’s First Underwater Metro Line India's first underwater metro tunnel is ready in Kolkata under the Hooghly river and is expected to be fully functional by the end of 2023. The first trial run of the metro took place on April 12, covering 4.8km from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade stations with only officials and engineers on board. Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation is building the corridor to establish better connectivity between Howrah and Kolkata. Watch to find out more details.