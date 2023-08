current-affairs ISRO reveals next mission after success of Chandrayaan-3 | All about Aditya-L1 mission Moments after achieving the remarkable feat. of landing the Chandrayaan-3 on the Lunar South Pole, ISRO chief S. Somanath revealed the premier agency's next mission. The Aditya-L1 mission will do an in-depth research of the Sun. The Aditya-L1 will observe the Sun from a close distance, and try to obtain information about its atmosphere and magnetic field. Watch the video to know all about the mission!