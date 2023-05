current-affairs Inside wrestlers' protest against Brij Bhushan Singh | Police files FIR, political leaders meet wrestlers India’s top wrestlers, Bajranj Punia, Sakshi Malik (Sakshee Malikkh) Vinesh Phoghat, and others continue to protest at Delhi Jantar Mantar WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Now that Delhi Police has filed an FIR after the apex court’s intervention, the protest has gained momentum as many political leaders have now come in their support. But is it enough? Watch to know all that’s happening at the protest site, Jantar Mantar.