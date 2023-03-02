 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'India to be the cheapest 5G market globally' — When Bill Gates hailed India's digital infrastructure

Moneycontrol News
Mar 02, 2023 / 04:58 PM IST

Billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates lauded the rapid growth in India's digital connectivity while attending the ‘Promise of Digital Public Infrastructure’ event on March 1. While answering a question, he talked about the high percentage of people in India using smartphones and how the country is going to become the cheapest 5G market in the future. “India has a great digital network," Gates said. How many countries provide 5G services? Was 4G in India cheaper than in other countries? Watch to know more.

first published: Mar 2, 2023 04:58 pm