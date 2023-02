current-affairs How A Young Hyderabadi Girl Became India's Tennis Superstar | Story of Sania Mirza Breaking stereotypes, a young girl from Hyderabad became India's first female tennis superstar. After an illustrious career of 30 years, she bid farewell to the international stage at the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championship. Notching up a mind-blowing career and achievements that no Indian female tennis player did and is unlikely to do so in the imminent future, Sania has lived an inspiring life. This is her story