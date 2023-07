current-affairs Heavy rain batters North India; Delhi breaks 40-year rainfall record, landslides in Himachal Pradesh Heavy monsoon spells disrupt lives across North India, and the India Meteorological Department points towards the confluence of western disturbance and monsoonal winds for the intense showers this season. As per the weather department, rainfall in northwest India has bridged the deficit for the entire country. According to officials, the cumulative rainfall during the monsoon is two percent above the normal rainfall of 239.1 mm. The cumulative rainfall is 243.2 mm this season.