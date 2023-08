current-affairs Haryana violence: 6 killed, shops vandalised, What led to Nuh violence? | Reason behind clashes The violence that started from Haryana’s Nuh spread to Gurugram, barely 40 km from the national capital on August 1. A mob of over 200 people vandalised and torched a few restaurants and shops in Gurugram’s Badshahpur. According to reports, at least six people died and over 70 were injured till August 2 due to the communal clashes. A high alert has been sounded in Delhi after the violence reached Gurugram. But what was the reason behind the Violence and what role did Monu Manesar play? Watch to find out