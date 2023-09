current-affairs Ground report: G20 summit sees artistic depiction of India's Chandrayaan-3 success Chandrayaan-3 has found its mention at the G20 summit's Bharat Mandapam venue. Maharashtra stall at Crafts Bazaar made a Chandrayan model from bamboos to signify sustainability. Shanti Devi, a National Award-winning Madhubani painting artisan showcased Chandrayaan-3 in a Madhubani painting too. Watch for more!