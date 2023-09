current-affairs G20 Summit Live: Elevating The Global South & Expanding to G20+1, With Africa | India's Presidency India’s G 20 presidency positions India as the voice of the global south. It also effectively paves the way for the inclusion of the African Union - making G 20 into G 20 plus 1. Watch Moneycontrol's Shweta Punj in conversation with K C Singh- Former Diplomat and Strategic Affairs Expert and Madan Sabhnavis—Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda.