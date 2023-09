current-affairs G20 Summit India: Crafts Bazar at Bharat Mandapam showcases best of Indian handicrafts A Crafts Bazaar has been set up in Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi. From pavilions displaying handicrafts of all states to musical entertainment, this exhibition is all set to promote Made in India products on a global stage and open up new economic and market opportunities for local artisans. Watch a tour of Crafts Bazaar on Moneycontrol.