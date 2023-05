trends From Agastya Chauhan to Anas Hajas, a look at YouTubers who died in road accidents Indian YouTuber Agastya Chauhan aka Pro Rider 1000 lost his life in a road accident. It happened when he was riding a Kawasaki ZX-10R superbike at an alleged speed of 300 kmph on the Yamuna expressway. As per the reports, his helmet was shattered into pieces after his bike hit a divider. But it isn't the first incident where a YouTuber lost his life in a tragic road accident. Many young Youtubers like Danish Zehen, skateboarder Anas Hajas and Abhiuday Mishra aka Skylord also lost their lives.