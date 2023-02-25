“Don’t Try These Stunts Pakistan..”, Gen. Naravane's Warning After 2019 Balakot Surgical Strike

2019 Balakot Surgical Airstrike: “The fact is if you do something to us we will do something to you and that will be proportionate, even more than what you have done to us,” Watch Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane, Former Army Chief recalls the 2019 Balakot Surgical strike on its 4 anniversary. The Indian Air Force on 26 February 2019 destroyed a major terror training camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot, Pakistan. The surgical strike came days after 40 CRPF jawans were killed in a suicide car attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.