current-affairs Donald Trump Criminally Charged For Attempting To Overturn 2020 US Elections | What Are The Charges? Donald Trump Indictment: Trump was indicted for his wide-ranging attempts to overturn the 2020 election, the third time in four months that the former US president has been criminally charged even as he campaigns to regain the presidency next year. The four-count, 45-page indictment charges Trump, the Republican 2020 incumbent, with conspiring to defraud the US by preventing Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s victory and depriving voters of their right to a fair election. He is due to appear in court on August 3. Watch.