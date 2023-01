business Davos 2023: Positive shift in global story, but need to monitor COVID: Economic historian Adam Tooze Global story has shifted in a positive direction in the last one month, and India doesn't have any reason to expect a full-blown recession, says economic historian Adam Tooze. He speaks to Moneycontrol on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum at Davos about the impact of a 'polycrisis year' on the world economy and what's the one thing he's worried about. Watch the video.