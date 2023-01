business Davos 2023 | Aim to turn profitable this quarter, our numbers will surprise: Byjus Founders Byju Raveendran is hopeful of having a better 2023 as he feels that the worst is over for the edtech firm. In an exclusive chat with Moneycontrol on the sidelines of World Economic Forum 2023 he claimed that by the end of this quarter or by the first quarter of FY24 Byju's will turn profitable on a company level. Watch!