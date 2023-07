current-affairs Cyber Fraud: Hyderabad police bust a part time job scam via messaging apps | Watch In April 2023, the Cyber Crime Police of Hyderabad had registered a case based on the complaint lodged by a Hyderabad resident, alleging that he was duped of Rs 28 lakh. He alleged that he was offered a part-time job to 'rate and review' few things or videos and other online tasks via Telegram, a messaging app. But how does this scam work? Watch to find out.