current-affairs Chicago: World's worst AQI | Canada wildfires reach European cities On 27th June 2023, Chicago & Detroit were cities with the worst AQI in the world. City officials in Chicago issued notices to residents asking them to stay indoors as much as possible. The current air quality conditions are expected to last till at least 29th June. Canada wildfires have spread across American & European cities. The wildfires in Canada have released a whopping 160 million tonnes of carbon. Watch!