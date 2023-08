announcements Chandrayaan-3 costs less than Oppenheimer, Interstellar, Luna-25, Apollo-11 and even Chandrayaan-2 India created history with ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 making its iconic soft landing on the south polar region on the Moon. This space mission was executed successfully within a low-cost budget compared to its counter nations. Chandrayaan-3 carried out the mission within Rs 615 crore. This is way less than some of the Hollywood and Bollywood movies made in the recent past. Watch to know more.