current-affairs Central Vista Project: 5 Key Speeches Of Old Parliament | Parliament’s History | What Will Happen To It? Known as the temple of democracy in India for over 96 years now, the hallowed chambers of old Parliament have echoed with the resounding speeches and remarkable oratory of India’s visionary leaders. The many-faceted history of the Old Parliament building will be frozen post the inauguration of the new Parliament Building on May 28. What will happen to the old building then? Watch to find out.