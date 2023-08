current-affairs BRICS Summit 2023: PM Modi to attend 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa along with Xi Jinping, Lula da Silva BRICS, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa as its member nations, is scheduled to take place from August 22-24, in Johannesburg. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has invited 55 members of the African Union (AU) and 20 other leaders from across the globe to be a part of this annual summit which is taking place in-person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch to know more!