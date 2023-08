current-affairs Black Sea Grain Deal: Russian Warship Fired Shots At Ukraine's Cargo Ship | What Will Be The Implication? On 13 August, a Russian warship, Vasily Bykov, fired warning shots at a cargo ship in the Black Sea as it failed to respond to demands to stop for an inspection, claimed Moscow. Moscow also claimed that the ship was headed to the Ukrainian port of Izmail &. it deemed all ships heading to Ukrainian waters to be potentially carrying weapons. This is the first time Russia has fired on merchant shipping beyond Ukraine since exiting a landmark UN-brokered grain deal. This move comes after Russia pulled out of a Black Sea grain deal in July 2023 that enabled Ukraine to export agricultural products via the Black Sea. Watch for more