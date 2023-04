current-affairs AAP gets National Party status | What does it mean, what are the perks for Arvind Kejriwal & party? The Election Commission of India recognized Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a national party. ECI withdrew the national party status of All India Trinamool Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party, and the Communist Party of India. But what is a national party and what are the advantages of being one? Watch to find out.