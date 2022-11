current-affairs-trends US Midterm Elections | Red wave in America? | All you need to know US Midterms 2022: America votes today to decide who will control Congress. US President Biden has called the elections a choice between two fundamentally different versions of America. While Trump dubbed the midterms as an opportunity to take back the house. The midterms could give us a clue as to who might be in the running for the 2024 Presidential Race. Zakka Jacob gives us a view of the recent election results and the biggest takeaways.