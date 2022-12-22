LIVE | Indigo Mid-Air Spat: Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor Says 'Takes A Lot To Get To Breaking Point'

Support has been pouring in for airline crew members after a video of a scuffle between an Indigo crew member & passenger onboard an Istanbul flight went viral. In the video, the air hostess can be seen shouting back at the passenger after he allegedly misbehaved with another crew member. 'My crew is crying because of you', she tells the passenger. One of those who voiced support for the airline crew is Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor, who says that 'crew are human too'. 'It must have taken her a lot to get to breaking point', he adds. Watch him in this exclusive interaction with Moneycontrol as he explains his point of view!