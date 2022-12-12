 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosTrendsCurrent Affairs

Live: Gujarat Chief Minister Oath Ceremony | Bhupendra Patel takes oath, PM Modi attends

Moneycontrol News
Dec 12, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST

PM Modi attends the Gujarat Chief Minister oath ceremony. BJP crossed the required majority of at least 92 seats in the Gujarat Assembly elections to form the government for a record seventh time in a row. Watch live!

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #video
first published: Dec 12, 2022 01:50 pm