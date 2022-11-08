GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Videos
Trends
Current Affairs
Justice Chandrachud: The ‘judge who is not afraid to dissent'
Moneycontrol News
Nov 08, 2022 / 06:03 PM IST
Justice DY Chandrachud will be taking oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9. He is known for his liberal opinions and dissenting judgements. Here’s a look at the Justice’s most dissenting judgements.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#video
first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:03 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.