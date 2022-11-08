 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Justice Chandrachud: The ‘judge who is not afraid to dissent'

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:03 PM IST

Justice DY Chandrachud will be taking oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9. He is known for his liberal opinions and dissenting judgements. Here’s a look at the Justice’s most dissenting judgements.

