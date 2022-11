current-affairs-trends India to keep buying oil from Russia| S Jaishankar in Moscow| US: 'Russia needs to listen to India' “We want Indian consumers to have the most advantageous options,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said when asked about India’s increasing oil trade with Russia amid sanctions from various nations, including the United States. He further said that the relationship with Russia has worked to India’s advantage. Meanwhile, the US state department has asked India to re-evaluate its bilateral relationship with Russia. Listen in to what the representatives of the two nations had to say.