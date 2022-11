current-affairs-trends Big Expose Of Pakistan General Bajwa’s Riches | Ex-Army chief’s family mints billions, per report An investigative report on the former chief of the Pakistan army General Bajwa is making waves. According to the report, General Bajwa’s family members accumulated over 12.7 billion rupees during his term as COAS (Chief Of The Army Staff) in Pakistan. In one of the most shocking corruption scandals that have rocked the nation, General Bajwa’s daughter-in-law’s total asset worth went from 0 to 1.2 billion rupees in just 7 days. Watch how this story of greed and institutional corruption unfolded.