trends Covid Surge In China | Experts Predict A Million Cases In 90 Days | Covid-19 Update Top epidemiologist sounds alarm for rising Covid cases in China. Dr Eric Feigl-Ding has said that more than 60% of the people in China could be affected by Covid-19 in the next 90 days. What has led to this widespread infection in China? How did China’s ‘zero-Covid’ policy backfire? What measures has the Indian government taken? Watch the video to find out!