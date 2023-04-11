‘Come & See Yourself' : FM Nirmala Sitharaman Slams ‘Western Perception’ of India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said Muslims in India are doing much better than the Muslims living in Pakistan. She was responding to a query about the negative Western "perception" of India at an event in Washington on April 10.
Responding to a question on perceptions affecting investment in India or capital flows, Sitharaman, at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, invited the foreign media to come to India and prove the 'negative perceptions' that have been reported.
Watch to know more