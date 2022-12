trends ChatGPT crosses one million users | This bot answers everything — what's this AI from Elon Musk? This latest piece of artificial intelligence has taken the internet by storm. We tried ChatGPT ourselves and got it to answer a few questions for us. ChatGPT is a dialogue based AI chat bot that can understand and respond in natural language. So, how does it work? Why do some experts call it problematic? Watch the video to find out.